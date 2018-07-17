Proper Foot Care 101 (Novant Health)

TIP: When shopping for new shoes, always shop at the end of the day when feet are at their largest, and look for the following:

Good fit; comfortably loose when worn with soft, absorbent socks

Shaped like the foot; broad and spacious in the toe area

Shock-absorbent sole; a low wedge type is best; avoid high heels

Breathable material; canvas or leather, not plastic

Comfortable the moment you put them on

*If new shoes need to be “broken in,” it means either they were not properly designed or not properly fitted to your feet.

There are 26 bones and 33 joints in the human foot and ankle, and the height of arches and the shape of the toes vary from person to person.

There are many things you can do to keep your feet healthy, but there are some times when it’s important to see an orthopedic foot and ankle specialist to diagnose your foot or ankle problem. http://www.aofas.org/footcaremd/overview/Pages/Adult-Foot-Health.aspx

What Kind of Shape Are Your Feet In? Take your shoes off and follow these simple steps for self-examination.

www.aofas.org/footcaremd/overview/Pages/The-Initial-Evaluation-What-Kind-of-Shape-Are-Your-Feet-In.aspx

How to Assess Changes in Feet: Normal or Abnormal

The average person takes approximately 10,000 steps per day, which can add up more than 3 million steps per year. Each step can place two to three times the force of your body weight on your feet. With time, this extensive repetitive use leads to several normal changes associated with aging:

http://www.aofas.org/footcaremd/how-to/foot-health/Pages/How-to-Assess-Normal-or-Abnormal-Changes-in-Feet.aspx

The health risks of wearing High Heels

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/healthy-headlines/articleid/680/how-to-minimize-the-pain-and-damage-high-heels-can-cause–.aspx?MobileWidthCheck=y

