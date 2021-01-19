Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit Jan 23

Judge Vance Day, president of Promise Keepers, shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about Promise Keepers: Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit happening this Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11am.

Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit is a fast-paced, free 2-hour event with practical talk from top teachers and Christian leaders. Topics will cover real issues impacting your marriage every day, including communication, respect, and sex. But we know strong marriages need more than 2-hours.

The Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit kicks off a 3-week challenge that will place you side by side virtually with other men as you build up your marriages in concrete ways. At the end of the 3-week challenge, you’ll have the opportunity to invite your wife to a virtual finale event on February 13th to encourage you both and bring you together.

The fourth promise of a Promise Keeper is a commitment to build strong marriages and families through love, protection, and biblical values. Building a strong marriage that will not just survive but thrive during the age of COVID-19 is far from easy, but it is possible. Profound stresses, deep strains, and even fractures can be healed. Relationships can be stronger in the broken places.

Men are the key to forging strong marriages in stressful times. As men take up their biblical responsibilities, lay down their lives for their wives and children, and lead like Jesus, relationships deepen, and pressure pushes couples closer together instead of farther apart.

Men of all ages and marital statuses are encouraged to join. This event is free, but please consider making a donation to help us make events like this one available to more men.

Register for the Promise Keepers’ 2021 Men’s Marriage Summit https://promisekeepers.org/marriage/