Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit Jan 23

Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit Jan 23

Verne HillJan 19, 2021Comments Off on Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit Jan 23

Like

Judge Vance Day, president of Promise Keepers, shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about Promise Keepers: Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit happening this Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11am.

 Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit is a fast-paced, free 2-hour event with practical talk from top teachers and Christian leaders. Topics will cover real issues impacting your marriage every day, including communication, respect, and sex.  But we know strong marriages need more than 2-hours.

The Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit kicks off a 3-week challenge that will place you side by side virtually with other men as you build up your marriages in concrete ways. At the end of the 3-week challenge, you’ll have the opportunity to invite your wife to a virtual finale event on February 13th to encourage you both and bring you together.

The fourth promise of a Promise Keeper is a commitment to build strong marriages and families through love, protection, and biblical values. Building a strong marriage that will not just survive but thrive during the age of COVID-19 is far from easy, but it is possible. Profound stresses, deep strains, and even fractures can be healed. Relationships can be stronger in the broken places.

Men are the key to forging strong marriages in stressful times. As men take up their biblical responsibilities, lay down their lives for their wives and children, and lead like Jesus, relationships deepen, and pressure pushes couples closer together instead of farther apart.

 Men of all ages and marital statuses are encouraged to join. This event is free, but please consider making a donation to help us make events like this one available to more men.

Register for the Promise Keepers’ 2021 Men’s Marriage Summit https://promisekeepers.org/marriage/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Alpha Pregnancy Support with Bonnie Laney

Verne HillJan 19, 2021

Traffic Alerts

Verne HillJan 19, 2021

Sunrise from the ISS. Astronaut pics…

Verne HillJan 19, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, winter clothing, shoes, coats, and[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes