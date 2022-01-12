What are the ‘most prominent symptoms’ of the Covid Omicron Variant?
“Cough, fatigue, sore throat, headache, as well as congestion and runny nose are some of the ‘prominent Omicron symptoms’ to watch out for” says Dr Kathy Poehling with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist.
REMINDER: The ER is NOT the appropriate venue to seek a COVID-19 test.
Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site? Just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog for more resources. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder
https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
‘Mass COVID testing and vaccine site’ at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Monday through Friday from 10 until 7pm. Saturday + Sunday from 8am to 5pm. No appointment needed, but registration is suggested.
*TESTING: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6683
*Vaccinations: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/guilford-county-community-covid-vaccination-clinics
