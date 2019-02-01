Pro Sports Nutritionist Breaks Down Tom Brady’s Crazy Diet

Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday will mark the third straight and ninth overall trip to the Super Bowl in Tom Brady’s illustrious career. At 41 years old, the New England Patriots QB has been able to remain at the top of his game.And with 19 grueling NFL seasons under his belt, the future Hall of Famer will certainly point to his ‘clean, healthy diet’ as part of the reason why.

Talking about Brady’s diet…

80% of his diet has him consuming vegetables; the other 20% consists of lean meats. Plus, an outrageous amount of water, as in anywhere from 12 to 25 glasses per day.

Items missing from Brady’s diet:

No Coffee (Brady Insists He’s Never Even Sipped Coffee?)

No Dairy and No Iodized Salt

-Marie Spano, M.S., R.D., C.S.C.S., sports nutritionist for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/pro-sports-nutritionist-breaks-down-tom-bradys-crazy-diet/ar-BBSXpWI