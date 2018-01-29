Pro-Life statement at the Grammys?

“I believe that women should choose adoption over abortion…”
Singer Joy Villa (vEYE lah) turned heads last night at the Grammys when she showed up wearing a white dress bearing a pro-life message “choose life” next to a rainbow-colored drawing of an unborn baby.
In an interview with Fox News, Joy explained, “I’m a pro-life woman. I made the difficult decision at age 21 to put my own baby up for adoption. I believe that women should choose adoption over abortion.” Breitbart News https://goo.gl/wH1WD2
At the 60th annual Grammy Awards last night: CHRISTIAN MUSIC Category
“What A Beautiful Name” – Hillsong Worship (Best Contemporary Christian Music Song)
“Chain Breaker” – Zach Williams (Best Contemporary Christian Music Album)
Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar took home the MOST Grammys…https://goo.gl/GgAH3J
