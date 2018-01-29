Search
Verne HillJan 29, 2018Comments Off on Pro-Life statement at the Grammys?

“I believe that women should choose adoption over abortion…”

Singer Joy Villa (vEYE  lah) turned heads last night at the Grammys when she showed up wearing a white dress bearing a pro-life message “choose life” next to a rainbow-colored drawing of an unborn baby.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Joy Villa attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

In an interview with Fox News, Joy explained, “I’m a pro-life woman. I made the difficult decision at age 21 to put my own baby up for adoption. I believe that women should choose adoption over abortion.” Breitbart News  https://goo.gl/wH1WD2

At the 60th annual Grammy Awards last night: CHRISTIAN MUSIC Category

“What A Beautiful Name” – Hillsong Worship (Best Contemporary Christian Music Song)

 “Chain Breaker” –  Zach Williams   (Best Contemporary Christian Music Album)

 Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar took home the MOST Grammys…https://goo.gl/GgAH3J

