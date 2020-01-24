Pro-Life: Robyn Chambers with Focus on the Family

S@5 January 26, 2020

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Verne chats with Robyn Chambers

Robyn Chambers is executive director of Advocacy for Children at Focus on the Family. In this role, she oversees the Sanctity of Human Life and Foster Care and Adoption efforts through the following programs: Wait No More, which prepares hearts and homes for kids in foster care – whether for a season or a lifetime – through nationwide events as well as post-placement resources, and Option Ultrasound, which provides ultrasound machines and sonography training to qualified pro-life medical clinics in communities with high abortion rates.

Chambers works with a variety of other pro-life organizations that partner with Option Ultrasound, visits pregnancy resource centers and hosts nurse training sessions across the US.

She’s also a member of the Leadership Alliance for Pregnancy Care Organizations.

She has served at Focus on the Family for more than 25 years.

Sanctity of Human Life Day is coming up next week (January 22, 2020) That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US – January 22, 1973.

Pro Life Event: The National ‘March for Life’ happens Friday, January 24

The Rally begins at noon on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on January 24.

This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

Focus on the Family: Pro-Life Resources

Option Ultrasound

Since 2004, Option Ultrasound has helped save an estimated 440,000 precious moms and their babies! Research shows that an expectant mom in a crisis pregnancy is more likely to keep her unborn baby after seeing the images from an ultrasound, 60% of the time! www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/opt…d-program-2/

You have options: Abortion is NOT your only choice.

