Pro-Life Resources from Focus on the Family

Sanctity of Human Life Day is coming up next week (January 22, 2020) That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US – January 22, 1973.
Focus on the Family: Option Ultrasound: Since 2004, Option Ultrasound has helped save an estimated 440,000 precious moms and their babies! Research shows that an expectant mom in a crisis pregnancy is more likely to keep her unborn baby after seeing the images from an ultrasound, 60% of the time! https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/option-ultrasound-program-2/
Focus on the Family: Pro-Life Resources https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/
Abortion is NOT your only choice. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/alternatives-to-abortion-pregnancy-resource-centers/
Pro Life Event: The National ‘March for Life’ happens Friday, January 24, 2020. The Rally begins at noon on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on January 24. This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
