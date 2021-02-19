Search
Pro-Life: ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’ needs YOUR help

Verne Hill Feb 19, 2021

Not Forgotten Ministries (pro-life ministry in Winston-Salem)  is looking to purchase “a building directly across the street from the Planned Parenthood in Winston Salem”. “One of the offices (in the building that is for sale) is the perfect size for our ministry and since it’s a medical building, it would be ideal for giving ultrasounds! It’s even painted the colors of our logo!” stated Tori Shaw, founder of ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’. Bottom line: They need YOUR financial help to get their ministry next door to the local Planned Parenthood location.

Find out more: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/a-ministry-planned-parenthood-will-not-forget

BTW: Not Forgotten Ministries is a past “Ministry of the Month” with WBFJ.

 

Verne Hill

