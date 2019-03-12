Pro Life News: Mississippi House Passes ‘Heart Beat’ Bill

Mississippi soon could have a law in place to protect unborn babies from abortion once their heartbeats are detectable.

On Monday, the state House passed the heartbeat bill (Senate Bill 2116) with amendments, the AP reports. The state Senate passed the bill in February, but senators must vote on the newly amended bill before it can go to Gov. Phil Bryant’s desk. Bryant said he will sign the legislation.

If enacted, the bill would ban almost all abortions in the state. An unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable at about six weeks of pregnancy, though research suggests a baby’s heartbeat may begin as early as 18 days after conception. The bill would allow exceptions for medical emergencies.

The bill passed with bipartisan support…