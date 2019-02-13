Search
Pro Life News: LIVE Ultrasound images will fill Times Square in May

Feb 13, 2019

NEW: Focus on the Family is gearing up to blast live ultrasounds on monitors and screens across Times Square in NYC on May 4. This is a bold response to the decision of New York and other states to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth.
(Raleigh) Pro Life Bills currently in committee… 
House Bill 54, sponsored by state Rep. Debra Conrad, and companion Senate Bill 51, sponsored by state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, would make D&E’s, (or dilation and evacuation abortions) a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure unlawful except if necessary to prevent a serious health risk to the mother. The bills, if passed and signed into law, would be take effect Oct. 1. NOTE: Laws banning the procedure are on the books in Mississippi and West Virginia, with Ohio’s new law taking effect in March
