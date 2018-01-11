Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Pro-life events celebrating Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pro-life events celebrating Sanctity of Human Life Month

Verne HillJan 11, 2018Comments Off on Pro-life events celebrating Sanctity of Human Life Month

Like

January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that forced the legalization of abortion in all 50 states.   Pro-lifers use this tragic anniversary month to celebrate the lives of the unborn and to pay tribute to the millions of unborn babies who have been taken by abortion.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pro-life events to attend or watch virtually…

Prayer Breakfast for Life in Raleigh – January 13, 2018 (SAT)
The 19th annual North Carolina Right to Life Prayer Breakfast provides information, inspiration and fellowship to bolster pro-life efforts for the New Year.

 

Rally and March for Life in Raleigh – January 13, 2018 (SAT)
Thousands of North Carolinians will gather at the state capital to demonstrate unwavering commitment to standing up for the lives of unborn children.

 

March for Life in Washington, D.C. – January 19, 2018 (next Friday)
Billed as the world’s largest pro-life event, the March for Life Rally will take place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. at 12th Street.

Evangelicals for Life in Washington, D.C. – January 18-20, 2018
Those planning to participate in this year’s March for Life, might consider arriving a day early for the Evangelicals for Life conference. The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) of the Southern Baptist Convention and Focus on the Family host the event.

 

ProLifeCon 2018 – January 19, 2018
Pro-life online activists will gather at Family Research Council headquarters in Washington, D.C. for the ProLifeCon Digital Action Summit. Pro-life activists will discuss the most successful online strategies of the past year, and speakers will share practical ways to make a difference for life on social media. This event will also be broadcast live via webcast.

 

Students for Life Conference East Coast, Maryland – January 20, 2018
The Students for Life East Coast Conference is a one-day event held in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, about 45 minutes away from Washington, D.C. The conference provides education, training, and opportunities for pro-life activists from across America and national leaders.

 

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday January 21, 2018

Churches around the United States use the day to celebrate God’s gift of life, commemorate the many lives lost to abortion, and commit themselves to protecting human life at every stage.

 

National Sanctity of Human Life Day (Monday, January 22)

On January 13, 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating January 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day.   January 22, 1973, was the day the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion-on-demand in all 50 states.

https://www.lifemattersww.org/CHURCHES/Sanctity-of-Human-Life-Sunday

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostYour old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

ALERT:  Temporary visitor restrictions at area hospitals begin this Friday morning

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

Praying for Leo

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

Your old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

Community Events

Jan
13
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Theme: “A New Episode” Guest Speaker: Arlene Crump Peebles / Music: Warren Newkirk It’s Free / For more info: (336) 764.5133 Presented by Alabaster Place, Inc.
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
10:00 am Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
This FREE event is specifically for Single Moms and their Kids. It will be a time to meet and greet…a time for coffee and donuts…a time to create and color…a time to dance and sing…a[...]
10:00 am Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Donation List: Warm Hats, Winter Coats, Socks, Gloves, Hand warmers, Scarves Toilet Paper, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Hand/Personal Wipes, Razors & Shaving cream 336.638.1315 http://www.iamaqueen.org  Hosted by I Am A Queen – a non-profit[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes