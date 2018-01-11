Pro-life events celebrating Sanctity of Human Life Month

January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that forced the legalization of abortion in all 50 states. Pro-lifers use this tragic anniversary month to celebrate the lives of the unborn and to pay tribute to the millions of unborn babies who have been taken by abortion.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pro-life events to attend or watch virtually…

Prayer Breakfast for Life in Raleigh – January 13, 2018 (SAT)

The 19th annual North Carolina Right to Life Prayer Breakfast provides information, inspiration and fellowship to bolster pro-life efforts for the New Year.

Rally and March for Life in Raleigh – January 13, 2018 (SAT)

Thousands of North Carolinians will gather at the state capital to demonstrate unwavering commitment to standing up for the lives of unborn children.

March for Life in Washington, D.C. – January 19, 2018 (next Friday)

Billed as the world’s largest pro-life event, the March for Life Rally will take place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. at 12th Street.

Evangelicals for Life in Washington, D.C. – January 18-20, 2018

Those planning to participate in this year’s March for Life, might consider arriving a day early for the Evangelicals for Life conference. The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) of the Southern Baptist Convention and Focus on the Family host the event.

ProLifeCon 2018 – January 19, 2018

Pro-life online activists will gather at Family Research Council headquarters in Washington, D.C. for the ProLifeCon Digital Action Summit. Pro-life activists will discuss the most successful online strategies of the past year, and speakers will share practical ways to make a difference for life on social media. This event will also be broadcast live via webcast.

Students for Life Conference East Coast, Maryland – January 20, 2018

The Students for Life East Coast Conference is a one-day event held in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, about 45 minutes away from Washington, D.C. The conference provides education, training, and opportunities for pro-life activists from across America and national leaders.

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday January 21, 2018

Churches around the United States use the day to celebrate God’s gift of life, commemorate the many lives lost to abortion, and commit themselves to protecting human life at every stage.

National Sanctity of Human Life Day (Monday, January 22)

On January 13, 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating January 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day. January 22, 1973, was the day the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion-on-demand in all 50 states.

