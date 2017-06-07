Search
Pro golfer Phil Mickelson will attend daughter’s graduation, NOT US Open?

Verne HillJun 07, 2017

Winning the PGA US Open = Over $1.5 million dollars

Attending your daughter’s graduation… Priceless

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson  will likely withdraw from the US Open, the only major golf championship he has not won, to attend what he considers a more important event — his daughter Amanda’s high school graduation next Thursday (July 15).

-The commencement exercises for Amanda’s graduation are scheduled for mid-morning in California on June 15, the day of the US Open’s first round at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

-Mickelson said that “Barring something unforeseen, I won’t be there…”

“As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present,” said Mickelson, who will turn 47 on the day of the graduation.

Back story:

Mickelson’s commitment to his family runs deep. Back in 1999, the U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina, happened to coincide with the due date of Phil’s first child: yes, the same Amanda.

Mickelson kept a ‘pager’ on his caddie, vowing to leave the tournament and fly to Arizona at a moment’s notice should his wife (Amy) go into labor.

Mickelson finished the tournament…but ended up losing to the late Payne Stewart, who memorably celebrated his win by holding Mickelson’s face and telling him, “Good luck with the baby. There’s nothing greater than being a father.” Mickelson made it back to Arizona.  Amanda was born the next day.

Read more: https://goo.gl/UEuPyG

 

