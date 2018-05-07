Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8 (Sample Ballot info)

Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8 (Sample Ballot info)

Verne HillMay 07, 2018Comments Off on Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8 (Sample Ballot info)

Like

Primary Election day is  Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – from 6:30am til 7:30pm.
In contrast to the early voting period, Election Day voters must vote in their assigned precincts (unsure? Go to the “Voter Lookup” tool).

Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search
*Click on your full name
*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

Voters who show up at the wrong precinct on Election Day will be asked to go to the correct precinct or may cast a provisional ballot.

What will my ballot look like?
Individual voters’ sample ballots are available through the “Voter Lookup” tool.

Additional information is available on the State Board’s website.
Voter also may call their county board of elections.
County contact information is HERE.

Where can I find results?
After the polls close on election night, statewide primary results will be posted on the State Board’s website.
https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/49/A-primer-for-voters-on-the-May-8-primary

Click on your county Board of Elections site
https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-Information/VR-FAQ

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMay 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day

Verne HillMay 07, 2018

Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

Verne HillMay 07, 2018

Health: Walking is the most underrated form of exercise?

Verne HillMay 07, 2018

Community Events

May
8
Tue
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 8 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
May
9
Wed
12:00 pm Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
May 9 @ 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Registration: $175.00 (per person  before 4/26) $200.00 (per person after 4/26) Lunch & Dinner included 336.287-4457 Proceeds: Greater Forsyth County Young Life http://www.forsythcounty.younglife.org    
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 9 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
6:00 pm Free Community Meal @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
Free Community Meal @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
May 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Trinity UMC offers a FREE meal on the second Wednesday of each month. 336.985.3783
May
10
Thu
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
May 10 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
St. John’s offers Kindergarten – 8th Grade. 336.725.1651 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes