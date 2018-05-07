Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – from 6:30am til 7:30pm.
In contrast to the early voting period, Election Day voters must vote in their assigned precincts (unsure? Go to the “Voter Lookup” tool).
Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search
*Click on your full name
*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary
Voters who show up at the wrong precinct on Election Day will be asked to go to the correct precinct or may cast a provisional ballot.
What will my ballot look like?
Individual voters’ sample ballots are available through the “Voter Lookup” tool.
Additional information is available on the State Board’s website.
Voter also may call their county board of elections.
County contact information is HERE.
Where can I find results?
After the polls close on election night, statewide primary results will be posted on the State Board’s website.
https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/49/A-primer-for-voters-on-the-May-8-primary
Click on your county Board of Elections site
https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo
https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-Information/VR-FAQ
Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8 (Sample Ballot info) - May 7, 2018
