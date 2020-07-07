Radio Recliner is the first and only retiree-run radio station dedicated to the music and memories of the Golden-generation.

The DJs and programming are “100% run by residents” and the station operates 24 hours a day at www.RadioRecliner.com, with new shows premiering daily at noon EST. Each program, which lasts about an hour per DJ, features their favorite tunes, tales and shout-outs to family and friends tuning in from outside senior homes.

It’s not like traditional radio, though. Resident DJs are generally anywhere from their 60s to late 90s, so no one’s asking them to learn audio engineering. Instead, Bennett appointed Denise Arnold, Luckie’s assistant creative director and, now, radio station director, to produce shows using sound bites from interviews with resident DJs.

“We were thinking a lot about retirees, and especially people in the senior living community,” says Mitch Bennett, chief creative officer at Luckie & Co, an Atlanta-based marketing agency. “Even during the best of times, social isolation is such a problem for them.”

Bennett, one of the creators of Radio Recliner, on behalf of his client Bridge Senior Living, tells The Post that his team “wanted to create a way for them to have a sort of form of social media that made sense for them.”

