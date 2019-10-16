Search
Press Release: Dixie Classic Fair 2019 by the numbers

Verne HillOct 16, 2019

Close to 300,000 people (292,321) attended the 137th Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, NC, a slight increase over the past five year averages, according to the PR firm supporting the Dixie Classic Fair. 

*There were over 27,000 (27,945) competitive entries in everything from baking and flower arranging to agriculture and livestock judging…and Heavenly Cakes!

*Food Day / Wednesday at the Dixie Classic Fair:  Crisis Control Ministry collected 70,500 non-perishable food items from +13,000 (13,447) attendees. The donated food will help those in need in Forsyth County at least a third of the year.

NOTE: Dixie Classic sells!  A ‘record amount’ of merchandise featuring the Dixie Classic Fair logo was sold during the 10 days of the fair.  4,022 pieces were bought, resulting in total sales of $46,985, a 1,200% increase over 2018.

WBFJ Plinko: Over $4,300 dollars was donated by YOU by playing Plinko with a Purpose at the Gazebo, the most money donated through Plinko in past 5 years.

The Dixie Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem.  Source: The PR firm promoting the DC Fair

 

In a related story…Carolina Classic Fair? The ‘recommended’ name change for the Dixie Classic fair now heads to the full Winston-Salem City Council for a vote likely next Monday. The name change COSTS have been estimated between $100,000 to $500,000 dollars.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/carolina-classic-fair-that-s-the-new-name-recommended-by/article_b4100039-d8ab-5e91-a0ed-6d2bcc7b8491.html

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
