‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ Saturday (April 27) from 10-2pm

The 17th National ‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’
Saturday (April 27, 2019) between 10am and 2pm at specific area locations.
Police department in our listening area that are participating…
1-800-882-9539
Lexington – Walmart parking lot
Elkin – Walmart Parking Lot
Mt Airy – Police Department
N Wilkesboro – Police Department
Additional locations and details here: https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi-pub.pub
