Home Blog 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' Saturday (April 27) from 10-2pm

‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ Saturday (April 27) from 10-2pm

Verne Hill Apr 26, 2019

The 17th National ‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

Saturday (April 27, 2019) between 10am and 2pm at specific area locations.

Police department in our listening area that are participating…

Lexington – Walmart parking lot

Elkin – Walmart Parking Lot

Mt Airy – Police Department

N Wilkesboro – Police Department

Additional locations and details here: https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi-pub.pub

Verne Hill

