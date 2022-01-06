Prepping for ‘COLD weather’

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside. Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Vehicle: Make certain your tires are properly inflated. If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for Winter

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

-Have your car battery checked, if its 3 years old or older!

-Locate that ice scraper, before you really need it.

-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

-Avoid using your parking brake in wet cold weather especially when temps hit 32 degrees or colder.

-During the winter months, travel experts suggest keeping an emergency duffle bag in your vehicle. Some things you may want to include: extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, an ice scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.YBrARKdKjmY

Cold Weather and Your Battery

Did you know your battery becomes less effective when the temperature drops below 32°? Be prepared: Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. SOURCE: AAA of the Carolinas

Cold Weather Tip

Experts at AAA, saying it’s not a good idea to warm your car up to keep it from freezing. Ninety-five percent of the cars on the road today don’t use carburetors, so you no longer need to warm them up on cold days. Also, repeatedly starting a car without running it long enough to recharge the battery can lower the battery’s capacity over time.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/12/arctic-blast-cold-weather-how-often-should-start-my-car/2555216001/

AAA: Additional Cold Weather Tips

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (like ice and snow). https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY