“How To Prepare For Kindergarten, From 7 Parents Who’ve Been There”

Kindergarten is a big step.

Off to school, for the first time, can be stressful (and emotional) for both parents and kids!

Some helpful tips:

*Parents, are you nervous? Try not to let it show.

*Build up your kids’ self-esteem before they head to the classroom.

*Don’t forget the first day is a big deal for you (as your child).

Bottom line: “Kids are so resilient! All they need is some support and encouragement, and they can get through anything. As parents, we have to remember that. Kindergarten is the beginning of letting go.” Check out the complete list on the News Blog!

