Pregnancy Care Centers: Supporting life in our Community (List)

Celebrating LIFE during the month of January and through the year.
January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US. January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month 2018
Local Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680 www.salempregnancy.org
Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673 www.daviepregnancycare.com/
Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center 274-4881 www.pregnantfreehelp.com
Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218
Pregnancy Support Center (Rowan County) 704-633-7695 www.pregnancysupport.com
Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232 www.pcc-highpoint.org
Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 1-800-873-1171 OR 336-983-3990 www.hopepcc.org
New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101 www.newhopepcc.org
LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433 http://www.caring-helps.org/
The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011 http://legacymtairy.org/
Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272
‘Your Choices Randolph’ 530 South Cox St (Corner of Kivett and Cox) in Asheboro. We educate on healthy sexuality and help anyone experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. (336) 629-9988 Website: https://goo.gl/OI9znX
Pro-Life Resources
Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family
Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice
Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm
NC Family Policy Council – http://www.ncfamily.org/
NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/
Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org
Birthright www.birthright.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
