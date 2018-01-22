Search
Pregnancy Care Centers: Supporting life in our Community (List)

Verne HillJan 22, 2018

Celebrating LIFE during the month of January and through the year.

 January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.  January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month 2018

Local Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

 

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS)              760-3680                             www.salempregnancy.org

 

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville)     753-4673    www.daviepregnancycare.com/

 

Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center             274-4881   www.pregnantfreehelp.com

 

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington)            242-1218

 

Pregnancy Support Center  (Rowan County)   704-633-7695    www.pregnancysupport.com

 

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point            887-2232                 www.pcc-highpoint.org

 

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King)   1-800-873-1171    OR   336-983-3990      www.hopepcc.org

 

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville)        679-7101    www.newhopepcc.org

 

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin)                   526-5433    http://www.caring-helps.org/

 

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy)                    783-0011    http://legacymtairy.org/

 

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro)               838-9272

http://wilkespcc.com/

 

‘Your Choices Randolph’ 530 South Cox St (Corner of Kivett and Cox) in Asheboro.  We educate on healthy sexuality and help anyone experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.  (336) 629-9988    Website:  https://goo.gl/OI9znX

 

Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family  1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life   ‘Option Ultrasound’  www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council –  http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life    1-800-392-6275   Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship    www.cpcflink.org

Birthright   www.birthright.org/

 

 

 

 

 

