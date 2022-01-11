Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting Life in our Communities 

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month.

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is January 16, 2022

January 22, 2021 marks the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the United States. We celebrate LIFE for the unborn as well as moms and dads faced with a crisis pregnancy situation…

LIST: Local Pregnancy Care Centers

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680 https://www.spcclife.org

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673 www.daviepregnancycare.com/

Not Forgotten Ministries (WS) 336-293-7427 theyarenotforgotten@yahoo.com

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218 www.alphapregnancysupport.org

Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury/Rowan County) 704-633-7695 www.pregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232 www.pcc-highpoint.org

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 336-983-3990 www.hopepcc.org

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101 www.newhopepcc.org

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433 http://www.caring-helps.org/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011 http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272 http://wilkespcc.com/

‘Your Choices Randolph’ (Asheboro) (336) 629-9988 https://goo.gl/OI9znX

The Pregnancy Network (Greensboro + Winston-Salem) (336)-274-4881 ThePregnancyNetwork.org

FACT: Abortion is the leading cause of death in America (and the world). Estimates range between 42 million and 54 million babies aborted. Fact: More lives are lost to abortion worldwide each year than all other causes of death combined. Abortion kills more people than war, famine, and genocide combined. *Danielle D’Souza Gill’s new book, The Choice: the Abortion Divide in America, reports that, “Abortion is the greatest form of mass killing in the world by far. In 2018, cancer took 8.2 million, HIV/AIDS took 1.7 million lives. But, Abortion claimed 41.9 million lives.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/reminding-people-of-the-barbarity-of-abortion-why-pro-lifers-march

1 in 3 women that attend church has had an abortion. https://www.voice4life.org/abortion-recovery.html

Many Christian women who have experienced abortion struggle with the ‘lie’ that God does not forgive this sin, but this is not true. There is hope.

There is forgiveness. There is freedom. Romans 5:8 says, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (ESV)

March for Life in Washington, DC on Friday, January 21, 2022 https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Pre-Rally Concert: Matthew West will be performing (11am-noon). March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm. March for Life: 1pm – 4pm. *Watch the live-streamed event on their website, Facebook, and YouTube channel. https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

Additional Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council – http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org