Home Blog Pre-9/11 messages found in bottle

Pre-9/11 messages found in bottle

May 21, 2019

A mother and daughter who frequently comb the beaches of Lake Michigan spotted the yellow cap of a Pepsi bottle. Inside an item they would typically throw away, they found 18-year-old notes with a particular date: the day before the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I’m sure they had no clue whatsoever how the world was about to change in front of them.  It really makes you wonder you know, what these young men have gone through since then,” Amy Gasaway told Fox 17 West Michigan.

She and her daughter, Amanda Butler, walk the coast of West Side County Park in Fennville, Michigan, a couple of times a week picking up trash while collecting beach glass.

The yellow top of a soda bottle stuck out to them both.

“It had a nice ‘Open me’ sign in it,” Butler said. “So, as we got in to open it, we found a class project for an AP class of English out of Clayton, Indiana.”

 https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/women-find-letters-in-a-bottle-written-by-high-school-students-18-years-ago-on-the-day-before-911-210038236.html

 

