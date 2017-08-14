Search
Praying for peace in Charlottesville

Verne Hill Aug 14, 2017

Christian leaders from around the nation are calling for prayer and calm, in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia between “white supremacist” groups and counter-protestors over the weekend.

“…there is no place in a Christian worldview for beliefs about racial superiority or inferiority. Any group claiming to be Christian while simultaneously promoting racial division is not really Christian; it’s merely using Christianity (as a) cover for its sinful purposes.”  – Dr Alan Snyder, Professor of History at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.

Update: Saturday’s chaos erupted as so-called “white supremacist” groups staged a rally to protest the city of Charlottesville’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.  Counter-protesters arrived and the two sides quickly clashed, with hundreds of people throwing punches, hurling water bottles and unleashing chemical sprays.

*The scene turned deadly, when a car plowed into a group of counter-protestors crossing the street. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed as she crossed the street.  Two state troopers were also killed after their helicopter crashed during the protesting.

*Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. CBN News

Charlottesville: A Christian Perspective 

Check out this insightful Blog posting from Dr Alan Snyder, Professor of History at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.  https://goo.gl/hfe6B1

“…put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator (God). Here there is no Greek or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, or free, but Christ is all and is in all.

Colossians 3:10-11 Berean Study Bible

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
