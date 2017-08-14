Praying for peace in Charlottesville

Christian leaders from around the nation are calling for prayer and calm, in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia between “white supremacist” groups and counter-protestors over the weekend.

“…there is no place in a Christian worldview for beliefs about racial superiority or inferiority. Any group claiming to be Christian while simultaneously promoting racial division is not really Christian; it’s merely using Christianity (as a) cover for its sinful purposes.” – Dr Alan Snyder, Professor of History at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.

Update: Saturday’s chaos erupted as so-called “white supremacist” groups staged a rally to protest the city of Charlottesville’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Counter-protesters arrived and the two sides quickly clashed, with hundreds of people throwing punches, hurling water bottles and unleashing chemical sprays.

*The scene turned deadly, when a car plowed into a group of counter-protestors crossing the street. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed as she crossed the street. Two state troopers were also killed after their helicopter crashed during the protesting.

*Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. CBN News

Charlottesville: A Christian Perspective

“…put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator (God). Here there is no Greek or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, or free, but Christ is all and is in all.

Colossians 3:10-11 Berean Study Bible