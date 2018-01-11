Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Praying for Leo

Praying for Leo

Verne HillJan 11, 2018Comments Off on Praying for Leo

Like

Luke (with For King and Country) is asking for your continued prayer for his baby boy who just received reconstructive surgery on his skull on Wednesday.  Luke and his wife, Courtney, discovered that little Leo needed skull surgery after he was admitted to the hospital earlier in the week.

“Our sweet Leo is out of surgery & all went better than expected,” Luke Smallbone wrote on Instagram. “We should have a week or so in the hospital depending on his healing & are so proud of the champ he is. We are very thankful for all of your prayers & continue lifting him up as he heals.”

Courtney was prompted by the Holy Spirit to check on Leo while he was sleeping. He was found not breathing and looked “gray and lifeless.”

“Yesterday I was mowing the lawn when I heard my wife frantically yelling for me to call 911,” he wrote in the September post. “I wasn’t immediately sure why until I saw her holding our little boy, Leo, who was very gray and looking lifeless. She felt God impress on her to check on him while he was napping and after many prayers and some CPR, our little boy started to breathe again.”

The couple is rejoicing post-surgery, but their hearts are heavy as they watch their son go through this tough time.

“I so wish he didn’t have to walk through the physical pain, but the fact that he can have healing and restoration is a gift from God,” Luke wrote on Instagram Monday.

Because of Jesus, my wife and I have this great hope and trust me…we cling to it tightly!”

*Read more about Leo from CBN News:  https://goo.gl/N6h1gA

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Your old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

Thursday News, JAN 11, 2018

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJan 10, 2018

Community Events

Jan
11
Thu
6:00 pm Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 11 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rev+Flow by REFIT®  is a dynamic 6-week pilot program workout that’s easy on your joints without compromising the intensity of your workout. REV+FLOW strengthens bodies and sculpts muscles through targeted music-based movements and resistance training. It’s[...]
Jan
13
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Theme: “A New Episode” Guest Speaker: Arlene Crump Peebles / Music: Warren Newkirk It’s Free / For more info: (336) 764.5133 Presented by Alabaster Place, Inc.
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
10:00 am Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
This FREE event is specifically for Single Moms and their Kids. It will be a time to meet and greet…a time for coffee and donuts…a time to create and color…a time to dance and sing…a[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes