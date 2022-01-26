Prayers for Julie Luck…

(January 25, 2022) News 2 anchor Julie Luck announced Tuesday she is taking a ‘medical leave of absence’. Doctors recently diagnosed Julie with ‘colon cancer’ after a routine colonoscopy. She decided to go public with her diagnosis to encourage others to get tested (screened).

“I never expected to hear the word “cancer.” The results are surprising since I’m not considered high risk. I have no family history, I don’t smoke, I exercise and I don’t have any symptoms. Thank goodness my husband nagged and nagged me to get the procedure done. I will be stepping aside temporarily to focus on my health and prepare for surgery and recovery. Thankfully, my doctors say the cancer was found early…”

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wfmy-news-2-anchor-julie-luck-announces-medical-leave-after-cancer-diagnosis/

“Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier – now at age 45- instead of waiting until they’re 50,” according to the latest guidelines released in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/basic_info/screening/index.htm