Prayer: Priscilla Shirer undergoes surgery

‘We Refuse to Cave to Fear”
Please continue to pray for Priscilla Shirer (Bible teacher, author, actress also wife and mom) who underwent lung surgery on Monday due to what doctors called ‘a nodule that is growing with dangerous irregularities’.
In a Facebook post, Priscilla wrote that doctors have been watching a nodule discovered in her left lung three years ago. Surgeons reportedly removed an entire lobe of her left lung.
Priscilla, the daughter of Bible teacher Tony Evans, recently lost her mother, Lois Evans, to a rare form of cancer at the end of December.
“For those reasons, the surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health.”
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/we-refuse-to-cave-to-fear-priscilla-shirer-facing-lung-surgery-due-to-dangerous-irregularities
