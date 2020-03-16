Prayer Points in Response to the COVID 19 Threat…

Ways you can prayerfully respond to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In this time of uncertainty, the time is now for God’s people to look to Him for our answers, our protection, and our hope. President Trump has called on Americans to pray. Join us at Family Research Council (FRC) in praying for our country and for the world.

Pray for an end to the virus’ spread. The Coronavirus did not take God by surprise; He is still governing and sustaining the world (Col. 1:17). Pray for God’s healing mercy and that He would graciously bring this pandemic to an end. Pray for healing for all those affected by the virus.

Pray for government leaders . At all times, Christians are called to pray for those in positions of authority (1 Tim. 2:2). This is especially true during a time of national emergency. Pray for the President, Vice President, governors, mayors, and all those making decisions related to public health and safety. Pray for a spirit of bipartisanship as lawmakers work together to protect people.

Pray for church leaders. Pastors around the country are making difficult decisions related to public worship and the safety of their members. Pray that pastors will have wisdom to faithfully shepherd the congregations under their care, even if they are unable to physically gather (1 Peter 5:2). Pray that Christians will love their neighbors well during this time (Mark 12:31).

Pray for the vulnerable. Authorities tell us that those immunocompromised people are especially at risk as the virus spreads. Pray for protection for the elderly, diseased, and those facing financial hardship. Pray for students who are being required to vacate university and college housing with very little notice. Over the next few weeks, there will be many opportunities to meet tangible needs. Pray that God's people meet these opportunities with wisdom and grace (Mat. 25:35-40).

Pray for honest reporting. Christians should pray for those in the news media. Pray that reporters and journalists would accurately report updates about the status of the virus, and not seek to peddle conspiracies, politicize the threat, or stoke fear where it is unwarranted.

Pray for a spirit of generosity. During this time, churches will face a loss of income at a time when there are many opportunities to meet physical needs. Pray that God's people will manifest a spirit of generosity and sacrificially give of their time and resources to meet needs that will arise (2 Cor. 9:6-8).

Pray for a posture of trust. Scripture teaches us that God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power and love and self-control (2 Tim 1:7). Pray for enduring faith during this season of heightened fear, anxiety, and confusion. Appropriate precautions should be taken, but Christians must continue to rely on God and trust His purposes and plans (Rom. 8:28).

Pray for the spread of the gospel. In this time of great anxiety, pray that God's people would be ready to meet the world with the comfort and hope that only the good news of Jesus Christ can offer.

