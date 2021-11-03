Prayer for Persecuted Christians Globally (NOV 7)

International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians this Sunday, Nov. 7.

It’s a day for all believers around the world to come together to lift up those who have been silenced, tortured, or imprisoned for boldly sharing the word of God.

David Curry, president and CEO of Open Doors USA, an advocacy organization for persecuted Christians worldwide, is encouraging churches to take part in this special day of prayer. During an interview with CBN’s Prayer Link, Curry explained why it’s important to set aside time to pray for those who suffer for their faith in Christ. “Over 340 million Christians are persecuted or oppressed because of their faith in Jesus,” Curry explained. “Some of those places like North Korea are exceptionally difficult if you’re caught with the Bible, you may spend the rest of your life in prison or even lose your life.”

