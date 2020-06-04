Friday (June 05) at Noon at Governmental plaza /110 S Greene St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Pastors, ministry leaders, people of faith! All are welcome… (Spanish speakers as well)
Prayer Gathering in downtown Greensboro
Contact: Frank Mickens
https://www.facebook.com/faithfeednow/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Prayer Gathering in downtown Greensboro - June 4, 2020
- Alzheimer’s Association: FREE Virtual Ed Programs in June - June 4, 2020
- Thursday News, JUNE 04, 2020 - June 4, 2020