PRAYER: Anne Graham Lotz may need to stop chemo…

Franklin Graham is reporting that his sister’s bout with breast cancer has led to some serious complications, and he’s asking for prayers for her. “Just talked with my sister Anne Graham Lotz, and she is experiencing severe side effects from her last chemotherapy treatment which may jeopardize whether she can continue. I know she would appreciate your prayers.”

Lotz was diagnosed with breast cancer in back in August. She had recently posted a blog about having her head shaved as she deals with the many unpleasant side effects of chemo. The blog is entitled, “Thankful The Real Treasure Is Inside.”

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2018/november/prayer-requested-anne-graham-lotz-facing-severe-side-effects-may-need-to-stop-chemo