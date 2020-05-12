Pray for Ravi Zacharias and his family

“Medically speaking, they have done all they are able to do…”

Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias has received a ‘dire prognosis’ after his short battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in his spine.

His daughter Sarah Davis (CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries) released an update earlier in the week saying that Ravi’s oncologist has informed us that medical treatments are at an end. “Thank you so much for your faithful prayers for my dad and for my family in recent months as he has undergone back surgery and treatment for cancer. Medically speaking, they have done all they are able,” she explains.

The family will cherish whatever time they have left with Ravi.

