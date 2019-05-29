Pray for the President…

Along with over 250 Christian leaders, Franklin Graham is asking fellow Christians across our nation to set aside this Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for President Trump.
Franklin saying that “this is a critical time for America. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”
The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2–3).”
