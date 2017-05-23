Deadly terror attack last night as teens and parents were leaving a pop concert at Manchester arena in northern England.
Over 20 individuals (22?) lost their lives and over 50 injured, some in critical condition. Some reports say the explosive device was a nail bomb.
The Islamic extremist group “ISIS” has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Updates from SKY News https://goo.gl/j9Elez
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Pray for Manchester - May 23, 2017
- Former Mayor of Midway passes - May 23, 2017
- Trump in Israel - May 23, 2017