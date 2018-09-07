Search
Pray for Anne Graham Lotz

Verne HillSep 07, 2018Comments Off on Pray for Anne Graham Lotz

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. According to a post on her website, Lotz found out about the cancer diagnosis exactly three years after she discovered her husband unconscious in their pool.
Lotz says God is still in control and she believes in the healing power of Jesus…no matter what the outcome!

“On the afternoon of August 17, 2015, between 3:00 and 3:30, as you may know, I discovered my husband, Danny, unresponsive in our pool. Two days later he was Home! Three years to the day, on the afternoon of August 17, 2018, at the very same time of day…3:00 to 3:30…I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/september/pray-for-god-to-heal-me-anne-graham-lotz-reveals-breast-cancer-diagnosis

Verne Hill

