Praise: Teen lifeguard saves younger swimmer in trouble

Feel Good Story…

A Lexington teenager is being hailed a hero this week after she saved the life of a young boy who nearly drowned during a swim test at the Southside Swim Club.

Leah Morrison, 15, was in her first week on the job when her lifeguard training kicked in. On Sunday evening, several elementary school students met at the Southside Swim Club, off N.C. Highway 8, for a relaxing end-of-the-year party. Less than an hour into the party, during a swim test in the deep end of the pool, one of the students began struggling.

“While one of the fifth-grade boys was doing it, he gave the dead stare.

We asked him if he was okay and he said no. Shortly after, we saw him start to go under,” Morrison explained.

“I just jumped in and I wrapped my arm around him and brought him back and let him take a deep breath,” she added.

Morrison said the swim test, which involves swimming three laps and treading water for one minute, is required for every swimmer, both kids and adults, before they can swim in the 12-foot deep side of the pool.

The young swimmer, who Morrison said she didn’t know as he was not a member at the pool, was uninjured after the scare. The boy sat out of the pool to catch his breath before going back into the pool on the shallow end later in the party. The emergency was handled quickly and calmly, with many other pool guests not knowing what was going on so the boy was not embarrassed.

The young swimmer will be able to come back and try the swim test again whenever he wants to, a board member said.

The moment the boy went under, Morrison who got her lifeguard certification earlier this year said her recent lifeguard training kicked in. After five days and over 20 hours of lifeguard training, Morrison she felt confident in her ability to rescue the young swimmer.

NOTE: According to the National Safety Council, an average of 351 children under the age of 15 drowned in pools or spas each year (between 2013 and 2015.)

Picture courtesy of Donnie Roberts

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190618/teen-lifeguard-leah-morrison-saves-young-swimmer-in-davidson-county