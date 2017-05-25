Search
Praise: Residents begin clean up after violent storms

Verne HillMay 25, 2017Comments Off on Praise: Residents begin clean up after violent storms

Tornado(s) spotted across 4 counties on Wednesday.

Residents are cleaning up after Wednesday’s storm damage in Davie, Stokes and Yadkin Counties.  A State of Emergency was declared for Davie County after a tornado ripped through the area Wednesday afternoon injuring three people.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter in Yadkin County for both residents in Davie and Yadkin Counties. Call 336-751-0896.

Over 30 teachers, staff and students were UNHURT after a possible tornado severly damaged buildings at Courtney Elementary in Yadkin County.

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County was damaged by the storms.  News 2 WFMY

Post photo / Winston-Salem Journal

www.journalnow.com

 

