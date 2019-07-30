Praise: Kyle Hollingsworth is a ‘miracle story’

“I’m just glad to be alive”
Kyle Hollingsworth, a 22 year old young man from Sophia was on Bird’s Island celebrating the Fourth of July with his family. He decided to take his new yellow and black Sea-Doo out on the waves, not knowing he wouldn’t come back the same way he left.
A good Samaritan noticed Kyle’s unconscious body floating in the water. Just a few hundred yards away were two South Carolina wildlife officers who saw what was happening and rushed over to his aid. Kyle was airlifted to the hospital. He suffered from a traumatic brain injury and spent the next eight days in an induced coma. Doctors were unsure of what his outcome would be.
His family was right by his bedside believing he would pull through. On the eighth day of the coma, his mom asked him to squeeze her hand and he did… Kyle took his fingers and interlaced them with hers. Four days later, Kyle was discharged from ICU. It was a miracle on the coast this family says has given them a new outlook on life.
“I’ll tell ya that prayer works:, said Vonda Hollingsworth, Kyle’s mom. “Our medicine does not do what has been done for Kyle, that is (all) God.”
Kyle isn’t able to make facial expressions because of the brain injury, but besides that, he’s doing well and taking it day by day. BTW: Kyle is selling his Sea-Doo… https://myfox8.com/2019/07/29/randolph-county-man-survives-jet-ski-accident-on-the-coast/
Update on Kyle
As we have been asked to do interviews, we have considered what to say and how to best say it. This is a big story to try to capture all the while having to try to condense it into the few minutes and/or the pages reporters have. Those reporting have done an incredible job. The reality is that there is no way to use all of the story we give them-understandably it has to be edited, so I want to add to what was able to be shared.
1-This is God’s miracle. You will never hear any of us say different. He gets all the glory.
2-We never once felt alone. First because of faith and second because of YOU. We knew there was light despite the darkness. This community was our rock.
3-We love sharing this miracle with everyone and want this story to inspire others and bring them closer to God. We appreciate media outlets reaching out to us because they want and know good news needs to be shared. We ask for understanding as we are declining further (media) interviews at this time to focus on Kyle’s healing and life returning to our new normal. The story isn’t about us and it doesn’t have to be told by us. This is your story too-we hope it will continue encouraging you and to those you share it with.
4-Please continue to pray for Kyle’s complete and total healing. We know God is not done working through and on Kyle. We are trying hard to listen to God and follow his lead in the care we seek for Kyle. His issues are minor compared to many others but still important-especially to him and his hopes and dreams for his future. {Kyle has 2 important specialist appointments this week -tomorrow and Wednesday and another next week back in S.C. } Please remember Kyle and pray for good news.
5-We are so so grateful. Grateful for God’s grace and mercy. Grateful for family and friends and community. Grateful for those who have touched Kyle’s life (and ours) during this time. Grateful for the help and support we have received, including understanding employers and employees and all of those that reworked their lives around our needs. Grateful for all that we haven’t mentioned but know has helped carried us through. We are eternally humbly grateful.
One last thing I want to share…
Early yesterday morning I drove around our community looking at the bows. I had started out with an entirely different purpose but then I saw one bow, then another, then another. Before I knew it I was following the bows with tears rolling down my face, my heart touched, my errand forgotten. Each bow I saw filled me with hope and promise for the future. Not just for Kyle, but for us all.
To feel love and give love is the greatest of gifts. There is so much goodness in our community and beyond. Thank you for all that you are to us and for all the goodness and hope you will continue to share with others.
💚💚 Much Love
Vonda Hollingsworth (Kyle’s mom)
