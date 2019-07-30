Praise: Kyle Hollingsworth is a ‘miracle story’

“I’m just glad to be alive”

Kyle Hollingsworth, a 22 year old young man from Sophia was on Bird’s Island celebrating the Fourth of July with his family. He decided to take his new yellow and black Sea-Doo out on the waves, not knowing he wouldn’t come back the same way he left.

A good Samaritan noticed Kyle’s unconscious body floating in the water. Just a few hundred yards away were two South Carolina wildlife officers who saw what was happening and rushed over to his aid. Kyle was airlifted to the hospital. He suffered from a traumatic brain injury and spent the next eight days in an induced coma. Doctors were unsure of what his outcome would be.

His family was right by his bedside believing he would pull through. On the eighth day of the coma, his mom asked him to squeeze her hand and he did… Kyle took his fingers and interlaced them with hers. Four days later, Kyle was discharged from ICU. It was a miracle on the coast this family says has given them a new outlook on life.

“I’ll tell ya that prayer works:, said Vonda Hollingsworth, Kyle’s mom. “Our medicine does not do what has been done for Kyle, that is (all) God.”

Kyle isn’t able to make facial expressions because of the brain injury, but besides that, he’s doing well and taking it day by day. BTW: Kyle is selling his Sea-Doo… https://myfox8.com/2019/07/29/randolph-county-man-survives-jet-ski-accident-on-the-coast/

Update on Kyle

As we have been asked to do interviews, we have considered what to say and how to best say it. This is a big story to try to capture all the while having to try to condense it into the few minutes and/or the pages reporters have. Those reporting have done an incredible job. The reality is that there is no way to use all of the story we give them-understandably it has to be edited, so I want to add to what was able to be shared.

1-This is God’s miracle. You will never hear any of us say different. He gets all the glory.