Praise: Joni Eareckson Tada is ‘cancer-free’

Thanking supporters for their ongoing prayers, the 69-year-old quadriplegic author, speaker, and founder of Joni and Friends received the good news from her doctor after a recent PET scan.
Note: Tada was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer 8 years ago, and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment. It’s been a tough second bout with cancer for Tada, who has been a quadriplegic after a freak diving accident years ago .
Earlier this year she was hospitalized with pneumonia as she was fighting the cancer.
Read more…https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/miraculous-joni-eareckson-tada-celebrates-becoming-cancer-free
