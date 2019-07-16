Praise: Joni Eareckson Tada is ‘cancer-free’

Thanking supporters for their ongoing prayers, the 69-year-old quadriplegic author, speaker, and founder of Joni and Friends received the good news from her doctor after a recent PET scan.

Note: Tada was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer 8 years ago, and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment. It’s been a tough second bout with cancer for Tada, who has been a quadriplegic after a freak diving accident years ago .

Earlier this year she was hospitalized with pneumonia as she was fighting the cancer.

