Practicing the ‘Joy Of Missing Out’?

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many things, but FOMO doesn’t appear to be one of them. As in “fear of missing out”. FO-MO is alive and well in lockdown. Some Mental Health experts are suggesting an alternative to FO-MO –
How about JO-MO, or “the joy of missing out.” In other words, try to find happiness in the present moment, in whatever you may be doing.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2020/08/11/covid-19-fomo-fear-missing-out-persists-amid-pandemic/3338062001/
