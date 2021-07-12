Powerful Tools for Caregivers begins July 20

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will be offering ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’

The next Caregivers series begins on Tuesday, July 20 (weekly) through Aug. 24, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Tab Williams Adult Day Center, located at 231 Melrose St. in Winston-Salem. Classes will meet weekly

The course is free; however, donations are accepted.

The six-week sessions are held each Tuesday.

To register or get more information, contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or by email at charris@shepherdscenter.org.

It is a class to help informal caregivers, take better care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, whether they live in the same house, in another town or in a care facility.

The classes focus on teaching skills and activities for reducing stress, managing time, solving problems, communicating feelings, finding resources, making tough decisions, and setting goals. These tools are designed for those caregivers who may be caring for an aging parent, a spouse, sibling, or close friend with a chronic condition. Participants will also receive a copy of “The Caregiver Help Book” to have a tangible resource available at home.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-a-helping-hand-for-caregivers/article_9c2a0cc2-e0e2-11eb-9297-8b4c3b6a919e.html#tracking-source=home-trending