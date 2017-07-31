Power outage along the Outer Banks (update)

It could take crews up to two weeks to restore power to the lower portion of the North Carolina ‘Outer Banks’ specifically on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

Residents have been in the dark since last Thursday, when a crew working on the new Bonner Bridge at Oregon Inlet, accidentally drove a steel casing into an underground transmission line, causing blackouts on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

The small bit of good news: only two of the three underground cables were damaged. Crews are working around the clock to correct the massive power outage. Source: CNN