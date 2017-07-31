Search
Power outage along the Outer Banks (update)

Power outage along the Outer Banks (update)

Verne Hill Jul 31, 2017

It could take crews up to two weeks to restore power to the lower portion of the North Carolina ‘Outer Banks’ specifically on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. 

Residents have been in the dark since last Thursday, when a crew working on the new Bonner Bridge at Oregon Inlet, accidentally drove a steel casing into an underground transmission line, causing blackouts on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

The small bit of good news: only two of the three underground cables were damaged. Crews are working around the clock to correct the massive power outage.   Source: CNN

Previous PostTraffic Alert: Expect delays at 40 / 52 interchange in Winston-Salem
