Post Pandemic Design: The End of Open Floor Plans?

Homes could look different after Coronavirus?

Since the pandemic altered what buyers’ value in their homes, builders are predicting how future homes will change as a result of school and work at home. Home builders predict open-concept floor plans will be a thing of the past, as people now value more walls, doors, and overall privacy. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-end-of-open-floor-plans-how-homes-will-look-different-after-coronavirus-301080662.html

In a related story: This house paint can kill 90% of bacteria for up to 4 years? Sherwin-Williams has a new line of interior latex ‘sanitizing’ paint called SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology that supposedly helps prevent the spread of germs and keep your home cleaner. The EPA-registered paint is formulated to kill germs when they come into contact with the paint. https://www.simplemost.com/sherwin-williams-has-new-line-sanitizing-paint/?