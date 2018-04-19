Search
Post graduation: Career / Job 'Signing Day" for High School students?

Post graduation: Career / Job ‘Signing Day” for High School students?

Verne Hill Apr 19, 2018

For high school seniors, Spring means looking forward to graduation and what comes next — which, for many, college.

But in Henrico County, Virginia, public school officials decided to share some of that end-of-year focus on seniors who will instead be heading straight to jobs and careers after graduation, armed with training and certifications they earned in high school.

 

The county held its first-ever “Career and Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day” on March 28 to celebrate those students and their job path.”  Henrico Schools’ Career and Technical Education program decided that athletes weren’t the only ones who deserved to have their hard work recognized as they look to the future…”

“Students and representatives of their future employers both signed letters-of-intent outlining what students must do before and during employment, what the employer will provide in pay and training, and an estimate of the position’s value.”

Though signing days are a familiar ritual for high school athletes committing to college teams, doing the same for vocational students is a new concept, said Mac Beaton, director of Henrico County Public Schools’ Certified and Technical Education program.

For their first signing day, Henrico County recognized 12 seniors as they signed letters of intent to work as machinists or apprentices with local and national companies such as Rolls-Royce in their aeronautical division, paving and construction firm Branscome Incorporated, Tolley Electric Corporation, and Howell’s Heating & Air.

BTW: Over 5,000 students earn industry-based certifications in Henrico County each year, and those certifications represent training that could mean immediate employment for students following their high school graduation.

https://www.today.com/parents/signing-day-heralds-teens-going-jobs-not-college-t127184

    Tell us about your FIRST job. What was it? What did you learn from it?

Monday morning on your WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
