Post-Covid Job Turnover Tsunami

Surveys point to huge employee turnover in the next year.

Our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden , director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the upcoming Job Turnover Tsunami.

+50% of employees surveyed in the US plan to look for another job in 2021. Over 25% plan to quit their job – without having secured a new job – once COVID largely ends.

Pre-pandemic: Lots of turnover because people knew there were plenty of available jobs. Thanks to COVID, if you still had your pre-COVID job, chances are you hunkered down and stayed there.

What’s driving this upcoming tsunami?

Burnout… better work/life balance… promotions and raises were often frozen… feeling less connected to the company… a loss of corporate culture. Women, especially, felt stress due to remote schooling and being a caretaker.

For Workers: Resume/LinkedIn/Networking/Practice Interviewing

For Employers: Engage with top performers. Be transparent about promotions and raises. Provide employee recognition.

*Handshake or NO Handshake with the upcoming job interview?

Randy hosts 2 weekly LinkedIn webinars (virtual TFN)

Thursdays at 10am. Tuesdays at 2pm

Call 336.464.0516 for details.

Randy covers this topic in great detail in the Winston-Salem Journal

journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden

Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem)

Goodwill Industries of NW/NC OFFICE: 336.464.0516

EMAIL: rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org

www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

www.CareersByGoodwill.org

AIR date: Thursday March 25, 2021