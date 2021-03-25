Surveys point to huge employee turnover in the next year.
Our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden , director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the upcoming Job Turnover Tsunami.
+50% of employees surveyed in the US plan to look for another job in 2021. Over 25% plan to quit their job – without having secured a new job – once COVID largely ends.
Pre-pandemic: Lots of turnover because people knew there were plenty of available jobs. Thanks to COVID, if you still had your pre-COVID job, chances are you hunkered down and stayed there.
What’s driving this upcoming tsunami?
Burnout… better work/life balance… promotions and raises were often frozen… feeling less connected to the company… a loss of corporate culture. Women, especially, felt stress due to remote schooling and being a caretaker.
For Workers: Resume/LinkedIn/Networking/Practice Interviewing
For Employers: Engage with top performers. Be transparent about promotions and raises. Provide employee recognition.
*Handshake or NO Handshake with the upcoming job interview?
Randy hosts 2 weekly LinkedIn webinars (virtual TFN)
Thursdays at 10am. Tuesdays at 2pm
Call 336.464.0516 for details.
Randy covers this topic in great detail in the Winston-Salem Journal
journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden
Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem)
Goodwill Industries of NW/NC OFFICE: 336.464.0516
EMAIL: rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org
www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org
www.CareersByGoodwill.org
AIR date: Thursday March 25, 2021
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Post-Covid Job Turnover Tsunami - March 25, 2021
- Thursday News, March 25, 2021 - March 25, 2021
- Wednesday News, March 24, 2021 - March 24, 2021