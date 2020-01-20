Pop star leads worship in Beverly Hills?

Seriously, Justin Bieber took a big step to use his music gifting at his church this week. For the past eight years, Bieber has attended Churchome – a church that meets on Wednesday nights in Beverly Hills and is pastored by Judah Smith. While Bieber has contributed to the worship service before, this was his first time to fully lead worship for the church. Justin sang a few tracks, including “Reckless Love,” “Good Good Father”, “Sinking Deep”, and “Never Would Have Made It.”

After tearfully thanking his friend and pastor, Judah Smith, for leading the church, Justin took a pause in worship and shared to the congregation “there is power in your weakness and being vulnerable…”

Please be praying for many artists like Justin Bieber that are seeking Jesus.