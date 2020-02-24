New Story Church on Trade Mart Blvd, Winston-Salem
Pop-Up Prom Shop date: March 25 (WED) from 5:30pm til 7pm
NOTE: If you have any formal or semi-formal dresses (without stains or holes), shoes or accessories that you would be willing to donate – please let us know!!
Pop-Up Prom Shop Contact info: https://www.newstorychurch.org/contact-us
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Pop-Up Prom Shop - February 24, 2020
- Election 2020: View Sample Ballots, Polling Sites - February 24, 2020
- Census 2020: Beware of Scams - February 24, 2020