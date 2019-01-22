POLL: Teachers LOVE their job…

An exclusive USA TODAY Poll of teachers finds that ‘teachers’ LOVE their job.

Saying that if they could pick a career all over again, three of four would still choose teaching. *92% of teachers say they love their job, but a majority of them, 54%, also say they have thought about quitting. *In the survey, nearly four in 10 teachers say they had worked a second job over the past year to make ends meet.

*Eight in 10 said they had used their own money to buy school supplies.

*Teachers express mixed views about the standardized testing that has become increasingly common in the classroom.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/22/teachers-across-country-love-jobs-cant-pay-bills-new-poll-shows/2623778002/