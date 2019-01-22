Search
POLL: Teachers LOVE their job…

Verne Hill Jan 22, 2019

An exclusive USA TODAY Poll of teachers finds that ‘teachers’ LOVE their job.
Saying that if they could pick a career all over again, three of four would still choose teaching. *92% of teachers say they love their job, but a majority of them, 54%, also say they have thought about quitting. *In the survey, nearly four in 10 teachers say they had worked a second job over the past year to make ends meet.
*Eight in 10 said they had used their own money to buy school supplies.
*Teachers express mixed views about the standardized testing that has become increasingly common in the classroom.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/22/teachers-across-country-love-jobs-cant-pay-bills-new-poll-shows/2623778002/

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
