POLL: Nearly 3 in 4 Americans celebrate Halloween

More than half of people surveyed say ‘candy’ is more important to them than ‘costumes’ on Halloween (54%) if they had to choose. Based on recent Instacart survey of 2,000 Americans (via Harris Poll) conducted online.
Instacart: The MOST popular candies in America?
Red Vines dominate the West Coast
Twizzlers is a Midwest favorite.
Star Burst in Georgia and Alabama
Sour Patch Kids in Texas
Candy corn is popular in North Carolina?
Last year, Instacart customers purchased more than 2.5 million pounds of candy in the weeks leading up to October 31.
