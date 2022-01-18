Poll: American workers want more flexibility

2,000 employed Americans were asked to reflect on their jobs in light of the pandemic, and the results show they’re not thrilled with their current situation.
*One-third of employed Americans would switch careers for more flexibility at work. Two in five Americans would give up their benefits if it meant they could have more flexibility at their job (away from their 9-to-5 schedules).
A majority of workers would trade in their benefits package for a schedule that works more for them.
Hummm: 40% would give up all of their vacation time for more flexibility?
Read more: https://swnsdigital.com/us/2022/01/one-third-of-employed-americans-would-switch-careers-for-more-flexibility-at-work/?fbclid=IwAR3Od2REs4cmpMMljorq4v2rhYy_mE7rz2QznZA-JQQA-dhP-QTgCbTpS94l
