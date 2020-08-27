Police: Don’t give out too much information with bumper stickers

Police say that the bumper stickers that you put on your car could make you a target for criminals. The bumper stickers may seem harmless but police say the stickers can reveal personal information, such as your family member’s names, where your children go to school and where you live.
https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/police-dont-give-out-too-much-information-bumper-stickers/
