Police chases: The little known risk of Hot Pursuit

Police chases: The little known risk of Hot Pursuit

Verne HillMar 21, 2018

Social media is all a buzz about that high speed police chase from Thomasville to Winston-Salem on Monday evening.  A 40-year-old Winston-Salem man has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.  Thomasville Police responded to Thomasville Family Pharmacy in reference to a person attempting to fill a forged prescription. Upon arrival, Carroll fled in a Toyota Prius.  http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/

One of the questions from this latest police chase, why put the public in danger for such a ‘minor’ offense?  Experts say high-speed chases pose a significant but less obvious risk: Triggering physiological changes in the drivers that can affect their decision-making. Police trainers call it “the adrenaline dump.”  Under North Carolina law, driving 18 miles over the speed limit can be considered reckless driving.  *Each year, 300 to 400 people are killed in high-speed police pursuits in the U.S (NPR)

Verne Hill

Previous PostSunday @ 5: March 25, 2018
Verne Hill

