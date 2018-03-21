Police chases: The little known risk of Hot Pursuit

Social media is all a buzz about that high speed police chase from Thomasville to Winston-Salem on Monday evening. A 40-year-old Winston-Salem man has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Thomasville Police responded to Thomasville Family Pharmacy in reference to a person attempting to fill a forged prescription. Upon arrival, Carroll fled in a Toyota Prius. http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/

One of the questions from this latest police chase, why put the public in danger for such a ‘minor’ offense? Experts say high-speed chases pose a significant but less obvious risk: Triggering physiological changes in the drivers that can affect their decision-making. Police trainers call it “the adrenaline dump.” Under North Carolina law, driving 18 miles over the speed limit can be considered reckless driving. *Each year, 300 to 400 people are killed in high-speed police pursuits in the U.S (NPR)

